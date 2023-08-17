Google ends support for Assistant on Wear OS 2 devices

TicWatch users might have noticed Google Assistant is no longer working on the Pro 3 Ultra and E3.

Assistant is already disabled for me. The Assistant icon no longer appears for me when I swipe to the left page. RIP. pic.twitter.com/72gAUnjQ5m — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) August 16, 2023

Google has disabled Assistant on Wear OS 2 smartwatches, so if you’ve noticed that your Assistant stopped working, you should upgrade to Wear OS 3.

The prolific phone leaker Mishaal Rahman has noticed that the icon no longer appears on his smartwatch.

According to Reddit, the TicWatch Pro 5 model also lacks Google Assistant, and that’s because Assistant doesn’t come automatically with Wear OS 3 update.

The Galaxy Watch 4 launched in August 2021 with Wear OS 3, but the Watch 4 didn’t have Google Assistant until nearly a year later. When Fossil updated its watches to Watch OS 3 back in October, they didn’t get Assistant until June of this year.

Source: Mishaal Rahman Via: Android Police