New on Disney+ Canada: September 2023

Disney has revealed all of the movies and shows coming to Disney+ in Canada in September.
Highlights include this year’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, the fourth season of The Kardashians and the second season of I Am Groot.
Here’s the full list:
September 1st
- The Jewel Thief
September 5th
- All Wet
- Trolley Troubles
September 6th
- I Am Groot (Season 2)
- The Little Mermaid
- Moving (Season 1, new episodes)
- NCT 127: The Lost Boys (Season 1, new episodes)
- Praise Petey (Season 1)
September 8th
- The Barn Dance
- Bone Trouble
- The First Responders (Season 2)
- Merbabies
- Mickey’s Kangaroo
- Playful Pluto
- Pluto, Junior
- Venom
September 9th
- Arthdal Chronicles (Season 2, premiere episode)
September 13th
- Animals Up Close with Bertie Gregory
- Betrayal: The Perfect Husband (Season 1)
- This Fool (Season 2, two-episode premiere)
- Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- Moving (Season 1, new episodes)
- The Other Black Girl
- Phoenix: Eden 17 (Season 1)
September 14th
- Theater Camp
September 15th
- Lang Lang Plays Disney
September 20th
- Irresistible (Season 1)
- Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Secret Invasion
- Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (Season 5)
September 22nd
- No One Will Save You
September 27th
- Big City Greens (Season 3)
- Raven’s Home (Season 6)
- The Worst of Evil (Season 1, three-episode premiere)
September 28th
- The Kardashians (Season 4)
September 29th
- Beautiful, FL
- Black Belts
- Explorer: Lost in the Arctic
- The Ghost
- Marvel Studios Legends (Season 2, new episodes)
- Maxine
- Project CC
- The Roof
A Disney+ subscription costs $11.99/month or $119.99/year.
The full list of what came to Disney+ in August can be found here.
Image credit: Disney