Prime Gaming offering giveaways for Valorant Champions 2023

Amazon Prime Gaming is offering a variety of giveaways to coincide with the Valorant Champions 2023 tournament .

Starting August 16th at 11am PT/2pm ET, Prime members in Canada, the U.S. and many other countries will have a chance to win merchandise, collectibles, gaming equipment like a chair and beanie, and more.

The first three winners on the 16th can also score tickets to the Valorant Champions 2023 Grand Finals in LA on August 26th. Altogether, there will be daily giveaways, a primary giveaway, a grand prize and a runner-up prize.

To enter, you’ll need to use Surf Giveaways. Through that, you can follow each Prime Gaming social media channel, claim in-game content in Valorant, receive codes via the Prime Gaming Social and SecretLab Discord channels and more.

More information on the contest can be found here. For additional details on the Valorant Champions 2023 tournament, click here.