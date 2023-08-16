HP facing class action lawsuit over ‘all-in-one’ printer woes

American technology company HP will be facing a class action lawsuit regarding its printers, a judge has ruled.

The lawsuit argues the company’s all-in-one printers stop working when its ink cartridges are low or run out of ink. The printers have four ink cartridges (black, cyan, magenta and yellow).

AP News reports some printers won’t print black and white documents, even if only the colour cartridges are out of ink. Scanning or faxing documents also becomes impossible for some.

“It is well-documented that ink is not required in order to scan or to fax a document, and it is certainly possible to manufacture an all-in-one printer that scans or faxes when the device is out of ink,” the complaint states.

“Indeed, HP designs its all-in-one printer products so they will not work without ink. Yet HP does not disclose this fact to consumers.”

The plaintiffs first filed a complaint in early 2022, but U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman dismissed it. The lawsuit was refiled, resulting in the recent approval.

This isn’t the first lawsuit HP has faced over its printers. Back in 2019, HP Canada settled a class-action lawsuit alleging the company programmed printers to not work with certain brands of non-HP ink.

Source: AP News