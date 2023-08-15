You’ll soon be able to use AI to generate stickers on WhatsApp

Meta-owned WhatsApp is the latest to jump on the AI hype.

The messaging app is reportedly working on a feature that would allow users to generate stickers with AI.

The feature would essentially allow users to enter a text prompt, and the AI would generate a sticker based on the description, as shared by WABetaInfo.

The feature is currently rolling out in WhatsApp beta version 2.23.17.14 for Android.

A new ‘Create’ section will be available under stickers. Tapping on it will open a new ‘Create AI stickers’ tab where you can “Describe your sticker.”

WhatsApp will then generate a set of stickers based on the description, which can then be selected and shared in chats.

It is unclear what AI technology WhatsApp will use for the tool. WABetaInfo suggests that the stickers are generated using a “secure technology offered by Meta. The feature might or might not work under LLaMA 2.

Further, WABetaInfo says that AI-generated stickers would be “easily recognizable” and that recipients would be able to tell if a sticker that they’ve received has been generated by AI.

It is unclear when AI-generated stickers would widely roll out on WhatsApp.

Learn more about the feature here.

Image credit: WABetaInfo

Source: WABetaInfo