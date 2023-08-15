Umlaut names Rogers network ‘Best in Test’

Rogers offers the best wireless services in Canada, according to Umlaut.

This is the fifth year in a row the company has awarded Rogers the title.

Umlaut compared Rogers’ voice, data and reliability services to other 5G/LTE mobile radio networks on 47 days between March 27th and June 6th, 2023.

The tests took place across 30,000km of metropolitan and rural areas, stretching from Halifax, Nova Scotia, to Vancouver, B.C.

Looking at voice, data, and crowdsourced quality (which consists of data from users), Rogers had a score of 889 out of a possible 1,000. In comparison, Bell had 874 and Telus had 859, respectively.

When examining the reliability of these services, Rogers once again score the highest score of 440 out of 493. Bell scored 425 and Telus scored 432.

“We are continually investing in our networks to deliver wireless services Canadians can rely on,” Ron McKenzie, Rogers’ chief technology and information officer, said. “We are extremely proud to be recognized by Umlaut, a global leader in mobile network testing and benchmarking, as having the best, most reliable wireless network in the country.”

Source: Umlaut