Tesla re-introduces ‘Standard Range’ Model S and Model X in Canada

Elon Musk’s Tesla has re-introduced ‘Standard Range’ versions of its Model S and Model X vehicles in Canada.

The move makes two of the company’s most popular vehicles cheaper to obtain in Canada, provided you’re fine with a shorter range, a lower top speed and a slower 0-100km/h time.

Tesla once sold Standard Range versions of the Model S and Model X, but they were dropped back in 2019.

For reference, the Tesla Model S Plaid costs $148,990. It offers an estimated range of 637km and can achieve a top speed of 322km/h. It can go from 0-100km/h in 2.1 seconds.

The regular Model S costs $121,990 and has a 652km range with a top speed of 240km/h. It can go from 0-100 in 3.2 seconds.

The new ‘Standard Range’ Model S costs $108,990 and has a 515km range estimate. It has a top speed of 240km/h and can go from 0-100km/h in 3.8 seconds.

On the other hand, the Tesla Model X Plaid costs $148,990 and has a 536km range. It has a top speed of 240km/h and goes from 0-100km/h in 2.6 seconds. The regular Model X costs $135,990 and offers an estimated range of 560 km with 240km/h top speed. It goes from 0-100km/h in 3.9 seconds.

The new ‘Standard Range’ Model X costs $122,990 with a 433km range, 240km/h top speed and goes from 0-100km/h in 4.6 seconds.

As shared by Electrek, the battery pack in the new Standard Range models is the same as Long Range versions of the vehicles, which means that the cheaper Standard Range Model S and Model X have their capacity locked behind software. It could be that Tesla might let you pay to remove the software lock and extend your vehicle’s range in the future.

Header image credit: Tesla

Via: Electrek