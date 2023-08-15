Samsung has made the Z Flip 5 easy to repair

2023’s Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is a significant upgrade over its predecessor, the Z Flip 4.

For starters, the Z Flip 5 features a massive 3.4-inch Cover Screen, much bigger than last year’s 1.9-inch cover display. It features an upgraded Qualcomm Snapdragon Gen 2 processor, and is reportedly more durable than its predecessors and competition.

Now, Samsung seems to have made improvements in the repairability sector as well. According to a recent teardown video by PBKReviews, via GSMArena, the Flip5 scored a respectable 7.5/10 for repairability, compared to 4/10 for its predecessor.

The improved score is primarily because the phone features pull tabs for the dual batteries inside, which makes them easier to remove than the glued-in batteries of the Flip 4. For reference, the Flip 5 features two batteries. In the top half, the device features a 1,000mAh battery and a 2,700mAh battery in the bottom half, for a total capacity of 3,700mAh.

However, repairers still are likely to face some challenges, such as the 10-megapixel resolution selfie camera which is still glued in.

The breakdown of the repairability score is as follows:

Design: 1.5/2

Parts availability: 1.5/2

Screen replacement: 1/2

Battery replacement: 2/2

Misc. parts replacement: 1.5/2

You can learn more about the Flip 5 in our review here or check out PBKReviews’ video here.

Source: PBKReviews, Via: GSMArena