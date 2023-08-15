Samsung rumoured to bring a 50-megapixel 3x camera to S24 Ultra

Samsung has only recently released the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Z Flip 5, but that hasn’t stopped the prolific Ice Universe from leaking details about the upcoming Galaxy S24 Ultra.

That's why it was initially rumored that S24 Ultra adopted a 5x sensor. Samsung will emphasize the 5x image quality of the sensor at thanks to the 3x 50MP zoom. — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) August 14, 2023

According to a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter), the S24 Ultra will get a new 3x 50-megapixel sensor, which the leaker says can capture good 5x zoom quality images. Ice Universe says Samsung will emphasize 5x zoom image quality by promoting its 3x 50-megapixel zoom. This will likely be done by taking a 3x zoom image with the camera and then cropping it to get the 5x zoom. It’s worth noting that I don’t think the 10x zoom periscope camera is going away. The S23 Ultra features four cameras, its primary 200-megapixel shooter, a 10-megapixel periscope with 10x zoom, a 12-megapixel ultrawide and a 10-megapixel telephoto with 3x zoom; Samsung will make a change to the 3x zoom camera, changing it to 50-megapixel on the S24 Ultra.

In the comments, Ice Universe confirms that the 10x lens will stick to a 10-megapixel sensor.

I can confirm that the Galaxy S24 Ultra has finally been upgraded screen. pic.twitter.com/YXPiTN8j06 — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) August 14, 2023

Ice Universe also notes that the S24 Ultra will have a better screen than its predecessor. Samsung has been using pretty much the same screen specs since the S20 Ultra, slightly changing the screen and increasing the brightness, but otherwise, we’ve had a Dynamic AMOLED 2x display with a 1440 x 3200-pixel resolution, HDR10+ and a 120Hz refresh rate. Not a lot of handsets push past this screen resolution, so it’d be cool to see Samsung go even further. Other devices like the Motorola Edge+ push a 165Hz refresh rate, so it’s also possible Samsung will increase the refresh rate on its S24 Ultra.

Samsung probably won’t unveil the S24 Ultra until the January or February of next year.

Source: Ice Universe