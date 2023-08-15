Google unveils curated Memories view enhanced by AI

Google added the ‘Memories’ section to Google Photos four years ago, allowing users to revisit important photos and videos with ease.

According to the company, more than half a billion people use memories each month, and it has become an integral part of the Photos app.

Now, Google is introducing a new Memories view that is “curated and organized with the help of AI.”

The new Memories view is essentially a scrapbook-like timeline with your most cherished memories. It is rolling out today in the U.S. and will be available globally in the coming months.

Post update, the Memories view will live in the navigation menu at the bottom of the Photos app, and it will continue to allow you to add, remove or retain photos or videos to memories.

Additionally, users would also be able to name and rename their memories or ask the generative AI for title suggestions. Further, you’ll also be able to co-author your memories with other users. “Similar to how shared albums work today, you can invite friends or family to collaborate on a memory, contributing photos and videos to help fill in the gaps.”

In case a Memory is shared with you, you can choose to save it to Memories view or discard it.

Google said that it will soon add the ability to share memories using your favourite messaging or social media app.

