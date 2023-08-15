Canadian government working on AI code consultation

The federal government is working on crafting a voluntary code of conduct for artificial intelligence technology.

The government wasn’t supposed to share the news with the public, the National Post reports. However, they added a post to the “Consulting with Canadians” website. Michael Geist, a professor at the University of Ottawa, was the first to notice the post.

A “government source,” who the publication didn’t identify, said the website was updated out of error as the government is now sending out invitations to discuss the matter.

What if the government launched a consultation on developing a Canadian code of practice for generative AI and didn’t tell anyone or post the consultation document? Apparently consultation launched last week but there is no link to an actual document.https://t.co/G9IvFLZ4ez pic.twitter.com/W5XE7PzXQx — Michael Geist (@mgeist) August 11, 2023

Innovation, Science and Economic Development (ISED) Canada is conducting the consultation, Audrey Champoux, a spokesperson for the Minister of Innovation, told the publication.

The consultation focuses on “generative AI with AI experts, including from academia, industry, and civil society on a voluntary code of practice intended for Canadian AI companies.”

The consultation is in addition to Bill C-27, which the Industry Committee will study when Parliament resumes after the summer break. The bill, which has a section covering AI, was introduced in June 2022 and came before the emergence of ChatGPT and other AI chatbots like it.

Leading AI companies have already made “voluntary commitments” in the U.S. which, in part, focus on security.

