Government of Canada invests $10.3 million to bring high-speed internet to 1,000 Indigenous homes

The federal government is adding millions of dollars to a high-speed internet project it announced in March 2022, alongside the Government of Newfoundland.

The two governments invested $22 million in a Bell project to bring internet access to 1,000 Indigenous homes in rural Labrador.

Now, the federal government has added $10.3 million to the investment through the Universal Broadband Fund (UBF). The additional funding will help the project reach completion.

“By working to close the connectivity gap in Labrador, this additional funding is helping to boost employment opportunities while also advancing access to health care and online learning services,” Andrew Parsons, the province’s Minister of Industry, Energy and Technology.

The project will benefit households located in Hopedale, Makkovik, Nain, Natuashish, Postville and Rigolet.

