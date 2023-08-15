Apple iPhone ‘batterygate’ settlement to pay out soon

As several owners of iPhone 14 series devices raise concerns about potential battery issues, another group of iPhone owners are set to get a payout from a lawsuit against Apple over battery issues.

According to an announcement from the law firm Cotchett, Pitre & McCarthy spotted by Mercury News (via The Verge), the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals rejected appeals over the 2017 ‘batterygate’ lawsuit. The rejections open the path for payments to affected owners of the iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6s, 6s Plus, 7, 7 Plus, and first-gen iPhone SE devices.

Per the terms of the settlement, which Cotchett, Pitre & McCarthy called the “largest all-cash recovery in a computer intrusion case in history,” Apple will pay a minimum of $310 million USD to a maximum of $500 million USD in cash compensation (roughly $417 million to $673 million CAD).

According to The Verge, roughly 3 million people filed a claim and can expect a payment of around $65 USD (about $87.44 CAD). You can learn more about the settlement here. Unfortunately, the deadline to submit a claim related to this lawsuit was October 2020, so if you’re just learning about this now, it’s too late to get in on the action.

As a refresher, the lawsuit was about Apple implementing software on iPhones that would slow devices down based on battery deterioration. The company claimed the software was intended to prevent iPhones from spontaneously shutting down if the battery could supply the needed current due to deterioration. However, Apple also didn’t notify users about the software change when it shipped, sparking concerns of planned obsolescence from customers who felt forced to upgrade unnecessarily.

These days, iOS now shows an estimate of battery degradation in the settings app so users can easily check if their battery needs to be replaced. Moreover, battery replacements are more commonplace now, though Apple did recently increase the cost of battery replacements.

Source: Cotchett, Pitre & McCarthy Via: The Verge, Mercury News