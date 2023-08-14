Pixel Watch 2 FCC listing reveals new Metal straps

Last year, a leaked ad for the original Pixel Watch indicated that new metal bands for the watch would be coming in the winter of 2022.

That, however, never happened.

With the Pixel Watch’s successor, presumably the Pixel Watch 2, Google might release full metal bands, as shared by 9to5Google.

The device has appeared on the FCC website, confirming some of its specifications and variants. According to the listing, there are four watch strap materials that Google tested:

Plastic active strap

Metal mesh strap

Metal link strap

Metal slim strap

While we’ve already seen what the Metal link strap looks like, the Metal mesh strap and the Metal slim strap are entirely new. It is unclear what the new straps look like and how they’ll differ from the metal link strap.

Further, the listing also suggests that there are three models of the Pixel Watch 2, with different connectivity options. The base model, codenamed G4TSL, supports Wi-Fi and Bluetooth only, while the other two models, GC3G8 and GD2WG, also support cellular networks.

From what we know so far, the Pixel Watch 2 will come with Wear OS 4 with a new ability to extract colours from watch faces and apply the colour scheme to the Pixel Watch’s UI. The watch will also reportedly sport an improved processor and more health features than its predecessor.

Via: 9to5Google