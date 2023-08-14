Google might be working on a generative AI tool for ChromeOS users

Google has been working to integrate AI into its range of products.

The company launched ‘Help Me Write‘ for Gmail earlier this year, while ‘Magic Compose‘ is available in Messages in the U.S.

The company is now reportedly working on an AI-based writing tool for ChromeOS, as shared by 9to5Google.

According to the publication’s research, Google will integrate AI suggestions and rewrites into ChromeOS’s right-click menu. The project has at least five codenames associated with it, but the main three are Orca, Mako, and Manta.

Orca will add a new right-click menu item, triggering Mako UI in a bubble whenever the new menu item is clicked.

Mako will offer three core tasks: ‘requesting rewrites,’ offering ‘preset text queries,’ and inserting the rewritten text. Lastly, Manta is the name of the backend service that will send the original text and prompt to Google’s servers and receive the AI-enhanced version.

In essence, the feature would make AI assistance available for any app that involves writing text on ChromeOS. Whether you are writing an email, a social media post, or a chat message, you could use this feature to improve your writing.

It is unclear when the AI-enabled writing assistant might roll out. 9to5Google speculates that the feature might require some minimum spec requirements and that not all Chromebooks can use it.

Source: 9to5Google