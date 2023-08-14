Assassin’s Creed Mirage has gone gold, now launching October 5

In the lead-up to launch, Ubisoft has announced that Assassin’s Creed Mirage has gone gold. However, surprisingly, the publisher also revealed that the game is now launching a week ahead of schedule.

Originally slated for October 12th, Assassin’s Creed Mirage is now set to debut on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, and PC on October 5th. For those keeping track at home, this now gives the interstitial entry in the Assassin’s Creed franchise a bit more time to breathe before Forza Motorsport, Alan Wake 2, and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

Assassin's Creed Mirage has gone gold and is coming out a week early! 📀 On behalf of the entire team, we can't wait for you to explore 9th Century Baghdad with Basim. Your journey now starts on October 5. Save the new date! #AssassinsCreed pic.twitter.com/eWAZttvjIX — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) August 14, 2023

For the uninitiated, the reference to Mirage having “gone gold” means that the publisher has certified the master copy of the game is ready to be copied on disc, packaged, and shipped to stores.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is set in ninth-century Baghdad and focuses on Basim Ibn Ishaq, first introduced in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Set before the open-world Viking game, Mirage shows the origins of Basim while also bringing the series back to its roots. The game has been described as a more accessible 20-30 hour experience with many traditional gameplay loops from the smaller-scoped entries.

In addition, Assassin’s Creed Mirage is also pulling back on its use of action-RPG mechanics and systems. This “back to basics” approach may be a breath of fresh air when compared to the bloated 100-hour-long experiences players have been inundated with by recent entries in the series.

On top of Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Ubisoft is also preparing to launch Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade. The game’s closed beta wrapped up recently.

Image credit: Ubisoft

Source: @Assassinscreed