Apple to reportedly launch ‘Apple Watch X’ in 2024, featuring major redesign

Apple may be developing its ‘Apple Watch X’ and could be launching the product as early as next year. This release coincides with the 10th anniversary of the wearable. Thus, Apple could be cooking up a major redesign for the Apple Watch line.

Hard to believe that the Apple Watch is nearing a decade in circulation. Year after year, Apple has made refinements to the design and, more importantly, the specs. However, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the Apple Watch X is due to feature some of the biggest changes in design.

Apple may also attempt to make the Apple Watch X thinner than ever. To potentially reduce space and help Apple achieve this goal, Gurman suggests that Apple Watch X may ditch the band-compatible sliding system. Instead, Apple Watch X may introduce a new magnetic attachment system. If Apple is able to achieve more space, Apple Watch X could offer a bigger battery.

Unfortunately, the realities of this magnetic system mean that all existing bands that have been supported across various generations would be incompatible. In a way, Apple Watch X could serve as a refresh of the wearable for the foreseeable future.

In some ways, the revamp Apple Watch X may offer is reminiscent of the leap Apple took from iPhone 8 to iPhone X. Launched in 2017, iPhone X introduced philosophies in design that Apple still uses to this date. This includes the removal of the TouchID sensor and reduced bezels.

The launch of the Apple Watch X could also help introduce the use of microLED displays for the wearable. It could also be the first of the lineup to offer blood pressure monitoring capabilities.

Gurman claims that the Cupertino company may be looking to step away from annualized releases for Apple Watch. Instead, Apple Watch could fall into an 18-month pattern, similar to iPad.

Source: 9to5Mac Via: Power On