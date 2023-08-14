Amazon introduces AI-generated review summaries in the U.S.

Earlier in June, Amazon was testing out an AI tool that summarizes customer reviews on the platform, making it easy for other potential buyers to learn from other customers’ experience with specific products.

Now, as shared by Amazon in a press release, the experimental tool is rolling out for “a subset of mobile shoppers in the U.S.” across a wide variety of products.

The feature aims to help customers quickly understand the main pros and cons of a product without having to read through hundreds of individual reviews. The AI-generated summaries will highlight the most common product attributes and customer views that appear in the reviews and will be displayed in the customer reviews section.

Under the review highlight, customers will find specific product attributes like ‘Performance,’ ‘Ease of use,’ ‘Stability,’ and more, allowing customers to learn more about the specific attributes of the product.

We aren’t sure if and when the feature might arrive for Amazon Canada. However, the e-commerce giant did say that it is “always testing, learning, and fine-tuning our AI models to improve the customer experience and, based on customer feedback, may expand our review highlights feature to additional categories and customers in the coming months.”

It’s worth noting that customers may still prefer to read the original reviews themselves, and thus, original reviews will remain visible for customers to read.

Image credit: Amazon

Source: Amazon