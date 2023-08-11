Tesla faces another safety investigation from U.S. officials after fatal July accident

Tesla is facing a probe from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) in the U.S. following a fatal accident.

On July 19th, a 57-year-old man died after the Tesla Model Y he was driving struck a tractor-trailer in Virginia, as Reuters reports. Regulators believe the driver was using the vehicle’s advanced driver assistance system.

The publication reports authorities issued the driver of the trailer a summons for reckless driving. As Engadget notes, Tesla’s assistance system would consider mistakes from other drivers, prompting the NHTSA to investigate.

Reuters reports the regulator has opened dozens of investigations since 2016 involving Autopilot, with 23 reported deaths since.

Tesla has previously stated the feature requires the driver to participate actively. The company has yet to speak out about the probe, which follows another investigation from the NHTSA over steering control and power steering issues.

Via: Reuters, Engadget