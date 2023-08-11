Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5, Watch 6 and Tab S9 are now available

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Watch 6 series and Galaxy Tab S9 series are all now available in Canada.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 offers a new 3.4-inch Cover Screen, making the front of the handset far more usable than last year. The display has access to an assortment of widgets, and after downloading Good Lock, you can use any app on your smartphone on the front screen.

The Z Fold 5, on the other hand, hasn’t changed that much, but it’s lighter and thinner than last year’s device.

Here’s the pricing for all of Samsung’s new devices:

Galaxy Z Flip 5

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is available in ‘Mint,’ ‘Graphite,’ ‘Cream’ and ‘Lavender.’ Samsung exclusive colours include ‘Grey,’ ‘Blue,’ ‘Yellow,’ and ‘Green.’

Pricing is below:

Galaxy Z Fold 5

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 5 is available in ‘Icy Blue,’ ‘Phantom Black,’ ‘Cream’ and ‘Grey.’ The only Samsung-exclusive colourway is ‘Blue.’

Pricing is below:

Tab S9 series

Samsung Tab S9 series offers three new tablets: the Tab S9, the Tab S9+ and the Tab S9 Ultra. The tablets are available in ‘Beige’ and ‘Graphite’ colourways. The LTE version of all Tab s9 devices is not available in Canada.

Below is the pricing for all versions of the Tab S9:

Galaxy Tab S9

Galaxy Tab S9+

Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra

Galaxy Watch 6 series

The Galaxy Watch 6 and the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic are now available. When you pre-order, you can get a free Fabric Band.

Below is pricing for the Galaxy Watch 6 and the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic:

Galaxy Watch 6

Galaxy Watch 6 Classic

Image credit: Samsung