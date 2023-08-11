OnePlus Ace 2 Pro touchscreen outperforms iPhone 14 when wet

Although smartphone technology is constantly improving, one of the most annoying things about using a smartphone still remains how it behaves when it gets wet.

Whether it’s from rain, sweat, or spills, water can interfere with the capacitive touch display and make it unresponsive or erratic. Sometimes wet displays don’t register touch at all, and on the other hand, they sometimes register multiple touches even when you’re not in contact with the device’s display.

However, OnePlus seems to have solved this problem with its upcoming budget phone, the Ace 2 Pro.

As shared on the Chinese social media website Weibo, via GizmoChina, OnePlus is using a new ‘Rainwater Touch Control’ technology that allows the phone to detect your finger movements accurately even when your hands or the screen are wet.

In a video shared on Weibo, the company showed a comparison between the Ace 2 Pro and an iPhone 14 Pro, with both devices being exposed to rain. In the video, the Ace 2 Pro performs normally, as if it is not being exposed to water. The iPhone 14 Pro’s display, on the other hand, is erratic and functions as desired only after multiple tries.

As shared by GizmoChina, OnePlus has used a custom screen chip and three new core touch algorithms specifically to make the ‘Rainwater Touch Control’ technology work. These enable the device to distinguish between your finger and water droplets and respond accordingly.

The Ace 2 Pro is expected to launch in China later this month. We are uncertain if or when the device will release globally, though hopefully, the Rainwater Touch Control tech finds its way into other OnePlus phones. It is expected to sport a 6.74-inch AMOLED display with a 2772 x 1240 pixel resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 1600 nits.

Image credit: OnePlus Weibo

Source: OnePlus Weibo, Via: GizmoChina