Back to School Gift Guide [2023 Edition]

The back-to-school season is upon us. Whether you’re a student, parent, teacher, or working professional, the back-to-school period is an excuse to look at the latest tech and supplies to give our everyday lives a refresh.
We’ve put together a list of devices and items that’ll undoubtedly help throughout the new school year. Take a look at some of these top gifts that are as affordable as they are useful.
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and publishes sponsored posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.
This article is sponsored by LOGiiX.
-
Defunc Mondo Over-Ear Headphones
This one is for the people who need to listen to music and podcasts while they work. With dual 40mm and 10mm drivers, the Mondo headphones by Defunc offer an impressive sound profile that delivers clarity without sacrificing strong bass. They’re a great choice for everything from classical music to lofi and even EDM.
They’re perfect for long work sessions thanks to their impressive battery life. They offer up to 45 hours of playtime on a single charge and up to 180 hours of standby time, allowing you to grab them whenever you need them. The gorgeous wireless design is simultaneously understated and striking. The transparent case gives a glimpse of the internal components, something that you don’t see very often on headphones. And best of all, they’re comfortable, with plush padding on the ear cups and the head strap. You won’t need to constantly shift them around or take them off to rest your head or ears.Learn More
$249.99Best Buy London Drugs Wireless Wave
-
LOGiiX Piston Power 10,000 Crystal & Crystal Mag Battery Pack
Transparent devices are coming back in a big way and the Piston Power 10,000 Crystal is one of the best examples. With its visible circuitry and an LED panel showing your current power level, this is a power bank that’ll have everyone asking for a charge.
Offering fast 20W charging, two USB-A ports, a USB-C port, and up to 25 hours of extra battery life, your devices will be charged before you know it. With that much power, you can top up your phone, tablet and even laptop throughout the day.
If you’re looking to go wireless, the Piston Power 10,000 Crystal Mag has you covered. Another elegantly-designed power bank that shows its inner workings, the Crystal Mag adds the ability to wirelessly charge your devices at up to 15W. With USB-C and USB-A ports for simultaneous wired charging, it has everything you need in a power bank.Learn More
$79.99LOGiiX London Drugs TSC
-
LOGiiX Precision Pencil Smart Stylus
The Apple Pencil can be a pricey investment. Thankfully, the Precision Pencil Smart Stylus offered by LOGiiX is a more budget-friendly option that still offers great performance with your devices.
Thanks to its tilt-sensitive tip, the Precision Pencil is a perfect choice for taking notes in class or meetings on your iPad and other compatible tablets. With 10 hours of battery life, the Precision Pencil will be able to support your school day from start to finish. The magnetic body allows it to attach to most iPads so users won’t run the risk of losing it. And if you’re someone that doesn’t keep your stylus attached to your iPad, it also comes with a soft microfiber carrying cloth. You can now get the Precision Pencil Smart Stylus in blue, pink, lavender and white colour variants.Learn More
$69.99LOGiiX Jump+
-
LOGiiX Vibrance Links Apple Watch Band
The LOGiiX Vibrance Links Watch Band is designed to make your Apple Watch stand out with a unique dual-tone strap. The magnetic strap features aluminum links that can be reversed to show different colours, giving you the ability to create a new look to suit your style and wardrobe each day.
The strap itself is made of a soft touch silicone, making it a comfortable option every season of the year. The bands are compatible with any Apple Watch size ranging from 38mm to 49mm. If you’re looking for something a little different to spice up your smartwatch game, the Vibrance Links watch band might be just what you need.Learn More
$59.99LOGiiX London Drugs Wireless Wave
-
MobilePixels DUEX Plus Portable Monitor
For anyone that has used a second monitor, you’ll know how much of a difference a second screen can make. Having the flexibility to put your notes, research, or even your Spotify playlist up on your second monitor can save you time — and add a bit of organization into the chaos of your day.
And even after you’re done studying and working, second monitors are great for unwinding. Hopping on a Discord call with friends, throwing on a YouTube video, or just admiring your dual-monitor wallpapers, having a second monitor is a game changer. The MobilePixels DUEX Plus is a 13.3-inch 1080p slim display that’s able to attach to your laptop to provide an easy-to-use dual-screen experience.
The display can be used in landscape mode, portrait, or as a standalone screen with a kickstand. It’s compatible with Mac, Windows, Samsung DeX and even Nintendo Switch.Learn More
$399.99Best Buy London Drugs Jump+
-
Onanoff Fokus+ Headphones
If your study sessions get interrupted by noisy roommates or coworkers, you should probably invest in a good pair of noise-cancelling headphones. The Onanoff Fokus+ headphones offer the solitude you’re seeking — and great audio quality too.
Featuring multi-microphone hybrid ANC (Active Noise Cancellation), the Fokus+ is a pair of headphones that lives up to its name. But if you’re in the office or a public setting like a library and still need to be aware of your surroundings, the HearThru™ mode has you covered. The passthrough technology allows you to hear sounds in your area without needing to remove your headphones, or pause your music. It’s the best of both worlds.
When you’re ready to take a break, drop your headphones onto the included stand to charge them before your next session. The Fokus+ offer more than noise-cancellation though. They feature a detachable boom mic to capture your voice clearly for meetings, or in our case, for online gaming. No more clipped audio or missed callouts, you’ll hear every approaching footstep. And with up to 50 hours on a single charge, the Fokus+ will keep you focused on your work and those late-night gaming sessions without unexpected interruptions.Learn More
$269.99Onanoff
-
PanzerGlass GraphicPaper® Screen Protector
For anyone that finds the feeling of writing on glass unnatural, you’ll love this protector. It feels just like paper — and makes it easier to see in daylight thanks to the anti-glare matte design. This makes it the ideal screen protector for artists and notetakers.
And don’t worry, it’s still a top-tier screen protector. If you toss your tablet in your bag between classes or on your commute, the last thing you want is to accidentally scratch it. The PanzerGlass GraphicPaper Screen Protector will protect your tablet from scratches and make it a lot more enjoyable to use with a stylus.Learn More
$59.99London Drugs Atlantia
-
Satechi Multiport Adapter
Many laptops these days — especially ultrathin laptops — only use USB-C ports. If you have devices that need any other type of port, or even an additional USB-C port or two, you’ll need an adapter. The Satechi Multiport Adapter supports a wide variety of ports, perfect for anyone working from a MacBook or iPad.
Satechi’s latest adapter features three USB-A ports, an SD card slot, a Micro SD card slot, an additional USB-C port, and an upgraded HDMI port that supports 4K at 60Hz. And if that wasn’t enough, it also has an ethernet port that can support gigabit speeds to keep your connection stable. It’s the all-in-one laptop tool that easily fits in a pocket.Learn More
$99.99London Drugs UBC Bookstore Indigo
-
Tucano BIT Backpack
When you think of school, backpacks are likely one of the first items that come to mind. But backpacks go well beyond the classroom these days. Head into any major city and you’ll find office workers, creatives, and professors all wearing backpacks. After all, comfort is key, especially if you’re carrying books, laptops, and other devices.
The Tucano BIT backpack offers comfort while prioritising sustainability. It’s not only large enough to fit a 16-inch MacBook Pro, but it's made with recycled plastics. The best part is the Tucano BIT includes adjustable shoulder straps and an assortment of pockets to ensure all of your other devices fit inside without sacrificing comfort. This is a bag that will survive the entire year — even with all of your textbooks crammed inside.Learn More
$64.99London Drugs Jump+
-
Tucano Satin Folio
If you’re going to invest in an iPad, you’re going to want to ensure that it’s protected. The multipurpose Tucano Satin Folio is a protective case designed for the 10th-generation iPad (2022) that also acts as a stand. The tri-fold cover conveniently shifts from a case to a stand, perfect for studying, note taking, or watching your favourite series.
The deceptively simple design has an attractive satin finish on the front cover that holds up over time. And it’s partly crafted from recycled plastic, so it keeps a smaller carbon footprint in the long-term. It’s built like a tank too. The double-injected polycarbonate, bordered with TPU fits firmly around the device so it doesn’t slip out.
But the reason we recommend this above your average iPad case for students and professionals is the Satin Folio’s hidden compartment. On the inside of the case, Tucano has included an Apple Pencil holder. If you’re nervous about keeping your Apple Pencil attached to the side of your tablet, this is a solution that keeps it from getting damaged or falling off.Learn More
$59.99London Drugs Simply