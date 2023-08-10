S24 Ultra rumoured to sport a 50-megapixel 3x telephoto camera

With Samsung’s Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 announcements out of the way, the South Korean company is back to focusing on its flagship S-series devices.

Leaks regarding Samsung’s next S-series, presumably named the S24 series, have already started coming in, roughly 7-8 months before the series is expected to launch.

One of the rumours comes from Ice Universe, a well-known leaker with a good track record of revealing Samsung-related information.

According to the leaker, Samsung’s Galaxy S24 Ultra “will feature a 50MP 3x telephoto camera.”

Exclusive: The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will feature a 50MP 3x telephoto camera！ — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) August 9, 2023

For reference, the current S23 Ultra features a 10-megapixel telephoto camera. The new sensor would still offer 3x optical zoom, presumably with better image quality and detail.

Ice Universe did not reveal any other information about the upcoming flagship.

The series’ release is still a while away, and it’s all just rumours and speculation at this point. However, according to a previous leak, Samsung might be looking to ditch the S24 ‘Plus’ variant.

The leak suggests that the Galaxy S24 series will only include the regular Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Ultra. Read more about it here.

Source: @UniverseIce