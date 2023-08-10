Where to stream Gran Turismo World Series 2023

It’s a big time for Gran Turismo.

After celebrating its 25th anniversary last year, the iconic PlayStation racing franchise is getting its own film from South African-Canadian filmmaker Neill Blomkamp (District 9) on August 25th. Gran Turismo is based on the true story of Jann Mardenborough, a GT player who used his gaming skills to become a professional race car driver.

Before that, though, Sony is holding this year’s Gran Turismo World Series Showdown in Amsterdam. The sixth annual competition sees Gran Turismo 7 players from around the world coming together to test their in-game racing abilities.

This year, there will be two championships: the Nations Cup, where players compete on behalf of a country or territory, and the Manufacturers Cup, where they represent different automakers. It’s worth noting that three racers in the Nations Cup are from Canada: Nathan Lim, Trent Jeffrey and Mark Pinell.

This will all culminate in the World Finals in December. For now, though, those interested in tuning in can do so via the official Gran Turismo YouTube channel.

The Manufacturers Cup takes place on Friday, August 11th at 10am PT/1pm ET, while the Nations Cup will be held on Saturday, August 12th at 10am PT/1pm ET.

In the meantime, you can download a free Gran Turismo 7 update that includes content inspired by the movie.

Image credit: PlayStation