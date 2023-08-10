Google drops Android 14 Beta 5 with tons of bug fixes

The final Android 14 release is likely just weeks away now, but Google just dropped another beta update.

Android 14 Beta 5 arrived today, bringing a ton of fixes, as spotted by the Google News Telegram channel.

Some of the more notable changes include a fix for a Wi-Fi scanning issue that consumed too much battery, launcher fixes to prevent crashes, camera issues, and more. Check out the full list below:

• Fixed an issue where after unlocking a device using a PIN, TalkBack provides incorrect audio.

• Fixed an issue where Wi-Fi scanning was consuming too much battery.

• Fixed an issue where some pictures would glitch with extra shadow blocks.

• Fixed an issue where in some cases, the fingerprint sensor icon wouldn’t appear as expected.

• Fixed an issue where voice over Wi-Fi wasn’t enabled by default.

• Fixed an issue on Pixel Fold devices where the device loses antenna ranging session information and cannot recover it.

• Fixed an issue where an extraneous white bar would appear in some apps.

• Fixed a background colour issue with the UI used to add a shortcut to the home screen.

• Fixed a launcher issue that was causing frequent crashes and other quality issues.

• Fixed an issue on Pixel tablets where user interaction during the transition from screen saver to low-light clock causes a SysUI crash.

• Fixed a Pixel Fold issue where tapping would fail to wake the device.

• Fixed a Pixel Fold issue where the system buttons would have inconsistent positions after folding and unfolding.

• Fixed an issue causing SysUI crashes when removing an app pair in landscape.

• Fixed an issue the launcher doesn’t fully render after setup.

• Fixed an issue where the system displayed an incorrect mobile connection type.

• Fixed an issue where navigating back to exit an app leads to users no longer being able to open the app.

• Fixed an issue where wallpaper previews were sometimes blank.

• Fixed an issue where the system theme changes from yellow to pink after rebooting.

• Fixed an overscroll issue with ScrollView.

• Fixed an issue where certain colour palettes were difficult to see when the lock screen was activated.

• Fixed an issue where users couldn’t enable battery sharing if a work profile exists on the device.

• Fixed an issue where a tablet screen inappropriately turns off when docked.

• Fixed an issue where the device policy manager was preventing notifications from appearing.

• Fixed an issue where group notifications couldn’t be expanded.

• Fixed an issue where the lockscreen didn’t properly display the clock.

• Fixed various camera issues that were causing crashes and reductions in quality.

• Fixed an issue with power consumption during video playback.

• Fixed a Weather clock rendering issue.

• Fixed an issue where the lock screen customization preview didn’t match the end result.

• Fixed an issue that was causing the wallpaper selection screen to crash.

• Fixed an issue where Pixel devices weren’t connecting with some routers.

• Fixed a toast search result issue where the colour was too similar with the background colour.

• Fixed an issue where tapping a notification before using facial unlock does not open the notification.

• Fixed an issue on Pixel Fold where two clocks were displayed at the same time when in widescreen.

• Fixed an issue where widgets would overlap and stack incorrectly.

• Fixed an issue where closing the PiP window doesn’t stop YouTube playback.

• Fixed an issue with switching call audio sources.

• Fixed an issue where after unlocking a device, only the background appears.

• Fixed an issue with dragging folders to remove them.

The Android 14 Beta 5 update is rolling out now to devices enrolled in the Android Beta Program. If you’re not enrolled but want to try out Android 14 before release, you can learn how to join the Beta Program here.

Source: Google News Telegram