Here are the games hitting PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium in August 2023

PlayStation has revealed all of the games that will be available to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscribers in August.
As previously confirmed, Canadian-made Sea of Stars will be available through both tiers on launch day, August 29th. On top of that, here’s what else is coming to the service.
Extra/Premium
All titles coming on August 15th:
Cursed to Golf (PS4/PS5)
Destiny 2: The Witch Queen (PS4/PS5)
Destroy All Humans 2: Reprobed (PS4/PS5)
Dreams (PS4)
Hotel Transylvania: Scary-Tale Adventures (PS4/PS5)
Lawn Mowing Simulator: Landmark Edition (PS4/PS5) [hitting PS Plus on August 28th]
Lost Judgment (PS4/PS5)
Midnight Fight Express (PS4)
Moving Out 2 (PS4/PS5)
PJ Masks: Heroes of the Night
Source of Madness (PS4/PS5)
Spellforce III Reforced (PS4)
Two Point Hospital: Jumbo Edition (PS4)
Premium
All titles coming on August 15th:
- Ape Escape: On the Loose (PS4/PS5)
- MediEvil: Resurrection (PS4/PS5)
- Pursuit Force: Extreme Justice (PS4/PS5)
Both tiers include PlayStation Plus Essential perks. This month’s PlayStation Plus Essential games can be found here.
PlayStation Plus Essential starts at $11.99/month, Extra costs at $17.99/month, and Premium is priced at $21.99/month.
