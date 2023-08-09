Monster Hunter Now gets early launch in Canada

Niantic has soft-launched Monster Hunter Now in Canada, Sweden, Hong Kong, and Singapore on the Google Play Store.

This means that Canadians can now play the full version of the AR-powered mobile action-RPG ahead of its global September 14th release on both Android and iOS. This smaller launch will allow Niantic to add several features and fine-tune the game before everyone else gets it.

Monster Hunter Now is Niantic’s latest Pokémon Go-inspired game, this time based on Capcom’s massively popular Monster Hunter series. In it, players will move around in the real world to spawn different monsters, items, and events on their in-game map.

However, Monster Hunter Now is much more action-heavy than Pokémon Go to keep in line with the main Monster Hunter games. By tapping and holding on the screen, players can move around, dodge, and perform combos using signature Monster Hunter weapons like swords, hammers, bows and light bowguns. Outside of battle, you’ll also be able to customize your hero’s appearance and unlock and upgrade new gear.

Monster Hunter Now can be downloaded here. As with Pokémon Go, the game is free to play with in-app purchases for different resources.

Image credit: Niantic