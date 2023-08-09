Galaxy Z Flip 5 folds over 400,000 times before giving out

Samsung’s Unpacked-announced Galaxy Z Flip 5 might just be the company’s most durable flip phone yet.

In a gruelling test of durability conducted by YouTuber Mrkeybrdi, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 was folded and unfolded more than 400,000 times by a series of testers, all while the spectacle was being live-streamed.

In addition to being folded and unfolded, the phone was also put through other challenges, like being exposed to water, heat, and even flour and eggs.

The foldable performed much better than its counterpart, the Motorola Razr Plus. The Razr Plus failed after just over 126,000 folds.

Samsung shared a reliability test video on its YouTube, where robotic arms continuously folded and unfolded the Z Flip 5. However, Mrkeybrd’s aimed to simulate the real-world usage of the foldable phones, with different speeds and forces applied to the hinges.

The flip phone showed remarkable durability throughout the test. It developed a minor hinge issue after roughly 223,000 folds. However, it remained functional until the 400,000 mark, when it was submerged in water and covered in flour and eggs.

The test officially ended at 401,146 folds, when the flip phone developed a Pink line across the screen, and the hinge became unstable.

The test shows that the Z Flip 5 is much more durable than what Samsung initially claimed. According to the company, the device is rated for 200,000 folds. However, it achieved more than double that. The test also suggests that the device is much more durable than the Motorola Razr Plus. Assuming an average of 100 folds per day, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 could last for over 10 years, while the Motorola Razr Plus could last for less than 3.5 years.

The live stream recording is currently not available on YouTube, but information about it can be found here.

Source: MrKeyBrd Via: The Verge