X (Twitter) will soon let you sort user posts by engagement and likes

Elon Musk-owned X (Twitter) might be working on a feature that users actually want.

As shared by Andrea Conway, X’s product designer, the platform is adding the ability to filter users’ posts. The feature will essentially let you sort different users’ posts by ‘Most recent,’ ‘Most liked,’ and ‘Most engaged with.’

adding the ability to sort posts on profiles pic.twitter.com/tQh4T1t7e1 — Andrea Conway (@ehikian) August 7, 2023

The feature will let you find a user’s most popular post and will likely have a time frame filter added to it sometime in the future.

While it hasn’t been confirmed yet, it’s likely that the feature will be set to ‘Most recent’ by default. Tapping on the down-facing arrow next to ‘Posts’ would allow users to switch between sorting by likes and engagement.

Conway’s tweet shows the feature on an iPhone 14 Pro. It’s likely that the feature will land on iOS first and expand to Android and the web later.

It’s unclear when the feature will be widely rolled out, though judging by how Twitter rolls out new features (randomly/out of the blue), it could be any day.

The platform is also working on a new feature called Articles that will let users “post very long, complex articles with mixed media.”

Image credit: @ehikian

Source: @ehikian