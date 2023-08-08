Pokémon Stadium 2, Trading Card Game coming to Nintendo Switch Online

Two classic Pokémon games are now available on Nintendo’s Switch Online.

During the latest Pokémon Presents stream, The Pokémon Company confirmed that Pokémon Stadium 2 and Pokémon Trading Card Game are hitting the Switch subscription service next.

Originally released on the N64, 2001’s Pokémon Stadium 2 is the sequel to 2000’s Pokémon Stadium (which came to Switch Online in April) and adds Generation II monsters to the 3D battling experience. Pokémon Trading Card Game, meanwhile, is a 1998 Game Boy Color title that, as the name suggests, features Pokémon playing cards based both on the real-life TCG and those exclusively created for the video game.

As a Game Boy Color game, Pokémon Trading Card Game is available through the base Switch Online membership, which costs $4.99/month or $24.99/year. However, N64 games like Pokémon Stadium 2 require the Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription, priced at $63.99/year.

Image credit: Nintendo

Source: The Pokémon Company