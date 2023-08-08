Nomad releases glow in the dark Apple Watch band

iPhone case and accessory maker Nomad has released a new Apple Watch Sport Band that glows in the dark.

The band’s description says that it is compatible with the Apple Watch Ultra, Series 8, 7, 6, SE, and all previous versions of Apple Watch. However, the only band sizes available on the website are the 45mm and 49 bands, which means it is compatible with the Apple Watch Series 7, Apple Watch Series 8 and the Apple Watch Ultra.

It costs $60 USD (roughly $80.48 CAD), is made with lightweight and breathable FKM fluoroelastomer rubber and has interior ventilation channels and a custom aluminum pin. FKM rubber is a high-performance fluoroelastomer that is antimicrobial and can be easily sanitized with soap and water, according to Nomad.

Prepare to be mesmerized by Glow in the Dark Sport Band. Glow transitions from an off-white daytime color to a captivating glowing green in darker conditions.🤪 This Limited Edition Sport Band is available and shipping now. Grab one below.https://t.co/qTOgC6Sti7 pic.twitter.com/OBfubVydEE — Nomad (@nomadgoods) August 8, 2023

The band is also waterproof, so it can be worn when swimming or showering, and its glow in the dark capabilities will not take a hit.

Find more information about the band or purchase it for $60 USD (roughly $80.48 CAD) here.

Image credit: Nomad