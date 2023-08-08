USB-C ports for some iPhone 15 models leak online

Rumours indicate Apple will finally make the switch to USB-C on the iPhone, replacing its venerable Lightning port. Now, leakers have shared images of the alleged USB-C ports that will be in the iPhone 15 series.

As reported by MacRumors, leakers @lipilipsi and @John011235 posted on the website formerly known as Twitter images showing off the alleged ports. The ports are not attached to the iPhones — instead, you can see some of the flexible PCB components that will be inside the phone.

Across the two images, we can see the ports for the iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15, and 15 Pro Max.

The alleged USB-C ports corroborate details shared by reliable sources like Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman and analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, both of whom said Apple would make the switch to USB-C with the iPhone 15 series.

MacRumors also reported that Apple supplier Foxconn is producing new accessories like EarPods with USB-C instead of Lightning.

The switch comes after the European Union implemented regulations forcing all phones to use the same type of charger. It’s worth noting that Canada might look at similar legislation. While the EU rules don’t come into effect until December 2024, it looks like Apple will make the jump early. That said, Apple is not switching to USB-C without a fight.

Numerous reports indicate Apple will apply arbitrary limits to USB-C on iPhone, including limiting official USB-C support to accessories certified via the Made for iPhone (MFi) program. Moreover, reports indicate that iPhone 15 models will limit charging speed and functionality on cables that aren’t MFi certified.

The rumours have proven concerning for many, including the EU, which has already warned Apple not to limit charging functionality. The iPhone 15 Pro models are also expected to support higher data-transfer speeds, while the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus will be limited to USB 2.0 speeds, the same as the current Lightning cable.

Source: @John011235, @lipilipsi Via: MacRumors