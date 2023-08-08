GM will make bidirectional charging available across its EV portfolio

General Motors (GM) has announced that by model year 2026, all of its electric vehicles (EV) will have bidirectional vehicle-to-home (V2H) charging capabilities.

As shared by The Verge, Chevrolet’s 2024 electric Silverado will be the first vehicle to be released with the feature, and the 2024 GMC Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 will follow suit.

Additionally, the 2024 Chevy Blazer EV, the 2024 Chevy Equinox EV, and the 2024 Cadillac Lyriq will also sport the feature that will allow users to use their vehicles’ as backup energy cells that can charge or power other electric devices and even power an entire home.

Bidirectional charging will be “a game changer,” according to Derek Sequeira, the director for EVs at GM. He added that the feature “gives more customers the ability to unlock the value of their electric vehicle.”

GM has created a new energy business called GM Energy, which will sell home products, including two Ultium Home kits that enable V2H charging through GM vehicles. Pricing for GM Energy’s home products will be available later this year.

It’s worth noting that Ford’s F-150 Lightning already offers the feature with its Pro Power Onboard feature. Additionally, whenever Tesla’s Cybertruck finally releases, it will also feature bidirectional vehicle-to-home charging capabilities. GM deciding that it wants its vehicles to feature V2H might just be a move to not lag behind its competitors.

“GM Energy’s growing ecosystem of energy management solutions will help accelerate GM’s vision of an all-electric future by further expanding access to even more benefits that EVs can offer,” said Wade Sheffer, vice president, GM Energy. “By integrating V2H across our entire Ultium-based portfolio, we are making this groundbreaking technology available to more consumers, with benefits that extend well beyond the vehicle itself, and at a broader scale than ever before.”

GM says that information regarding V2H technology availability and its rollout to individual vehicle models will be provided in future updates.

Read more about the development here.

Source: General Motors Via: The Verge