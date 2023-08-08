Charlene Gavel is now the president and CEO of SaskTel

SaskTel has a new chief executive officer.

Charlene Gavel is now the company’s president and CEO.

She has a history with the company, having served as the telecom provider’s chief financial officer for the past nine years. Gavel also served as the chief financial officer for SaskTel International, Regina Qu’Appelle Health Region, and Information Services Corporation.

She took over the role from Doug Burnett, who announced his retirement in February.

Burnett joined the company more than 30 years ago. The company’s board appointed him to the top job in 2019.

Don Morgan, the provincial Minister responsible for SaskTel, credits Burnett with leading the company through “major infrastructure projects.” This includes the expansion of its 5G network, which recently brought the network to dozens of rural, resort, and First Nations communities.

Source: SaskTel