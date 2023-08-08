BlackBerry survey shows 3 in 4 companies globally want to ban AI for employees

New research published by BlackBerry Limited indicates that roughly 75 percent of organizations globally have either already implemented or are considering banning Generative AI applications like ChatGPT and Bing AI within the workplace.

The research, which surveyed 2,000 IT decision-makers across the U.S., Canada, the U.K., France, Germany, the Netherlands, Japan and Australia, revealed that the primary reason organizations are taking such measures is to mitigate risks to data security and privacy.

According to the research, 61 percent of the organizations consider the measures taken to be permanent or long term. 57 percent of the surveyed said that using Generative AI for work also poses a risk to their corporate reputation.

Leaders within organizations are at the forefront of the generative AI ban, with CEOs “playing a leading role in almost half of the organizations.”

However, the situation is not all doom and gloom for Generative AI. According to the survey, IT decision-makers do see AI’s potential, with 55 percent of the surveyed saying that it can increase efficiency, 52 percent saying it can foster innovation and 51 percent agreeing that it can enhance creativity.

Additionally, while organizations have full authority to control and limit the applications that employees use for work, 74 percent of the surveyors think that completely banning Generative AI signals “excessive control” over employee devices.

BlackBerry Chief Technology Officer Shishir Singh has a balanced view on the technology. “Banning generative AI applications in the workplace can mean a wealth of potential business benefits are quashed,” he said. “At BlackBerry, we pioneered AI cybersecurity, and we are innovating with enterprise-grade generative AI while keeping a steady focus on value over hype. We are also exercising caution with unsecured consumer-grade generative AI tools. As platforms mature and regulations take effect, flexibility could be introduced into organizational policies.”

Read the complete report here.

Image credit: BlackBerry

Source: BlackBerry