Android users can now use Snapchat’s dark mode for free

Snapchat users on Android might finally be able to use dark mode without having to shell out for a premium account.

The feature was previously available to Android users through Snapchat+, the platform’s subscription service that offers a host of limited tools not available to the general public.

According to X (formerly known as the bird app) user Shubham, dark mode is now available to Android users without a Snapchat+ subscription.

Long due provided by @Snapchat. Dark mode gets an official roll out on Android (without premium). pic.twitter.com/gaPGKysbL4 — Shubham (@imaashish_) August 7, 2023

A quick search on X shows several users have had success in accessing the feature. But as Android Police points out, every user might not have success with the feature. As of writing, Snapchat’s website states dark mode is only available for Android users through Snapchat+.

Interestingly, the feature has long been free for iOS users.

Snapchat+ costs $4.99 in Canada.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: @imaashish_ Via: Android Police