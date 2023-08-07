The Little Mermaid coming to Disney+ Canada in September

After making waves in theatres, The Little Mermaid is coming to Disney+ on September 6th, 2023.

Announced via a post on X, Disney shared the news. “All the wonder, magic, and FUN of Disney’s The Little Mermaid is coming,” the social post reads. Following its theatrical run, viewers can soon watch the live-action remake of one of Disney’s most beloved animated films.

All the wonder, magic and FUN of Disney's #TheLittleMermaid is coming to @DisneyPlus on September 6! 🫧🦀🪸🐙🐠🐚 pic.twitter.com/EQCMnIvKro — Disney (@Disney) August 7, 2023

The Little Mermaid was released in theatres on May 26th. Starring Halle Bailey as Ariel, the film is a faithful remake of the 1989 animated movie. Alongside Bailey, the movie features a cast consisting of Jonah Hauler-King, Daveed Diggs, Awkwafina, Jacob Tremblay, Javier Bardem, and Melissa McCarthy. It is directed by Rob Marshall.

The Little Mermaid has earned $297.1 million USD (around $397 million CAD) at the North American box office and grossed $564.3 million USD (roughly $754.2 million CAD) globally.

The Little Mermaid is the latest live-action remake of classic Disney films. It now joins the catalogue on Disney+ alongside Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast, Mulan, and The Lion King.

Image credit: Disney

Source: @Disney