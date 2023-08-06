What do you want to see on next month’s iPhone 15 series?

As always, Apple will likely unveil its newest iPhone handsets next month, including the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The event is rumoured to be scheduled for September 13th.

Some of the rumoured features for the iPhone 15 series include a new Apple A17 Bionic chipset, solid-state volume buttons, a periscope zoom lens for the Pro models, and a USB-C port. The Dynamic Island is now supposed to hit all four handsets. The iPhone 15 Pro model will feature thinner, more curved bezels. At the same time, the 15 devices will offer flatter edges with aluminum frames on and glass front and back.

The Pro models are also rumoured to sport an Action button that will replace the mute witch and will allow users to activate Shortcuts like turning on a flashlight, snapping a photo and more.

These are cool, but I definitely hope the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max sport a periscope camera. It’s definitely a feature I miss when I’m using my iPhone 14 Pro versus when I use one of my Samsung handsets.

I’d also like the iPhone 15 series to offer faster charging.

How about you? What would you like to see on next month’s iPhone 15 and 15 Pro? Let us know in the comments below.

Source: MacRumors