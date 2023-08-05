Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Crave, Disney+ and Netflix [July 31-August 6]

Every week, MobileSyrup outlines some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.

Our ‘Streaming in Canada’ column typically focuses on new content from Amazon Prime Video, Crave and Netflix, but other services like Apple TV+ and Disney+ are mentioned when relevant. Premium video-on-demand (PVOD) platforms are also fair game as movies continue to come to digital early.

Finally, we’ll highlight shows or movies that are made by Canadian companies, involve notable Canadian cast or crew and/or are filmed in Canada.

Amazon Prime Video

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart

Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: August 4th, 2023 (first three episodes, new episodes Fridays)

Genre: Drama

Runtime: Seven episodes (around one hour each)

After her parents die in a mysterious fire, Alice must go live with her grandmother on a flower farm.

Based on Holly Ringland’s novel of the same name, The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart stars Sigourney Weaver (Alien), Alycia Debnam-Carey (Fear the Walking Dead), Asher Keddie (Offspring) and Leah Purcell (Wentworth).

An Amazon Prime Video subscription is included at no additional cost with an Amazon Prime membership, which is priced at $99/year.

The full list of movies and shows that hit Amazon Prime Video Canada in July here. A round-up of August’s new content is available here.

Apple TV+

Physical (Season 3) [Apple Original]

Apple TV+ Canada release date: August 2nd, 2023 (first two episodes, new episodes Wednesdays)

Genre: Comedy-drama

Runtime: Ten episodes (around 30 minutes each)

In this final season, Sheila and Greta partner with an unlikely ally to protect Body by Sheila’s financial freedom.

Physical was created by Annie Weisman (About a Boy) and stars Rose Byrne (Damages), Rory Scovel (The Eric Andre Show) and Zooey Deschanel (New Girl).

Crave

The Chi (Season 6)

Crave release date: August 4th, 2023

Genre: Drama

Runtime: 16 episodes (around one hour each)

Emmett’s new business deal puts a strain on his relationship with Kiesha.

The Chi was created by Lena Waithe (Master of None) and stars Jacob Latimore (Detroit), Alex R. Hibbert (Moonlight) and Yolonda Ross (How To Get Away With Murder).

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty (Season 2)

Crave release date: August 6th, 2023

Genre: Sports drama

Runtime: Seven episodes (around one hour each)

Follow the Lakers after the 1980 Finals in the period leading up to the first professional rematch between Magic Johnson and Larry Bird.

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty was created by Max Borenstein (Godzilla) and Jim Hecht (The Fairly Odd Parents) and stars John C. Reilly (Chicago), Jason Clarke (Brotherhood), Adrien Brody (The Pianist) and Gaby Hoffman (Transparent).

Last week, Crave rolled out two new ad-supported plans. As such, Crave’s standard $19.99/month membership has been renamed to ‘Crave Premium Ad-Free.’ Meanwhile, there’s now a ‘Crave Basic with Ads’ for $9.99/month and ‘Crave Standard with Ads’ for $14.99/month. (Starz remains ad-free and at the same price). More information is available here.

The full list of movies and shows that hit Crave in July can be found here. A round-up of August’s new content is available here.

Disney+

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Original theatrical release date: May 5th, 2023

Disney+ Canada release date: August 2nd, 2023

Genre: Superhero

Runtime: 2 hours, 30 minutes

When Rocket is gravely injured, the Guardians must seek out his nefarious creator to save him.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was written and directed by James Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy) and once again stars Chris Pratt (Star-Lord), Zoe Saldaña (Gamora), Dave Bautista (Drax), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Pom Klementieff (Mantis) and the voices of Bradley Cooper (Rocket) and Vin Diesel (Groot), while Chukwudi Iwuji (Peacemaker) and Will Poulter (Dopesick) join the cast.

A Disney+ subscription costs $11.99/month or $119.99/year.

The full list of movies and shows that hit Disney+ Canada in July can be found here. A round-up of August’s new content is available here.

Netflix

Heartstopper (Season 2) [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada release date: August 3rd, 2023

Genre: Coming-of-age, romantic, comedy-drama

Runtime: 2 hours, 30 minutes

Nick, Charlie and friends prepare for exams, a school trip to Paris and prom.

Heartstopper was created by Alice Oseman based on her eponymous graphic novel and webcomic and stars Kit Connor (His Dark Materials), Joe Locke (debut screen role) and William Gao (A Midnight Summer’s Dream).

The Lincoln Lawyer (Season 2 Part 2) [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada release date: August 3rd, 2023

Genre: Legal drama

Runtime: Five episodes (43 to 54 minutes)

As his firm ramps up, Mickey must also juggle another high-profile case and possible new love interest.

Based on Michael Connelly’s 2008 novel, The Brass Verdict, The Lincoln Lawyer was created by David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies) and stars Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (Cake), Guelph, Ontario’s Neve Campbell (Scream series), Becki Newton (Ugly Betty) and Jazz Raycole (My Wife and Kids).

Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada release date: August 2nd, 2023

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: 1 hour, 22 minutes

Experts and victims’ families discuss deadly foodborne illness in the U.S.

A ‘Standard with Ads’ subscription costs $5.99/month, a ‘Standard’ subscription (HD-supported) costs $16.49/month and a ‘Premium’ membership is priced at $20.99/month (4K-supported). It’s important to note that the old $9.99 ‘Basic’ membership is no longer available, while other subscriptions have been renamed to ‘Standard.’

The full list of movies and shows that hit Netflix Canada in July can be found here. A round-up of August’s new content is available here.

