How to watch Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz in Canada

Former Disney Star Jake Paul had his first loss handed to him back in February this year against Tommy Fury. He’s back now to claim his second L against former UFC fighter and The Ultimate Fighter 5 winner Nate Diaz.

Diaz hasn’t retired from fighting as of yet. However, his contract with the UFC ran out in November last year, and since then, he’s been a free agent. Diaz is a third-degree black belt in Jiu-Jitsu and has a street-like fighting style, though it will be his first time stepping into a ring for an official boxing fight.

Paul is 12 years younger than Diaz, and is going into the fight with six wins and one loss under his belt. Diaz, on the other hand, has 22 wins and 13 losses in his MMA career, with a lot more experience in striking.

Schedule

The pay-per-view (PPV) is scheduled for today, Saturday, August 5th, at 8pm ET. The main event starts at roughly 11:30pm ET. The fight will take place at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Here is a list of fights taking place before the main event:

Luciano Ramos vs. CJ Hamilton (Super lightweight)

Jose Aguayo vs. Noel Cavazos (Welterweight)

Quilisto Madera vs. Kevin Newman II (Middleweight)

Alan Sanchez vs. Angel Beltran (Welterweight)

Olivia Curry vs. Shadasia Green (Women’s super middleweight)

Chris Avila vs. Jeremy Stephens (Super middleweight)

William Silva vs. Ashton Sylve (Lightweight)

Amanda Serrano vs. Heather Hardy (For Serrano’s IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO women’s featherweight titles)

Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz (Cruiserweight)

How to stream the event in Canada

Dazn is offering the official PPV stream to the event for $59.99. It’s worth noting that to be able to buy the PPV, you first have to sign up for a Dazn account. This includes subscribing to a plan. Dazn offers three plans:

Monthly Saver Plan: Yearly plan that costs $19.99/month Flexible Pass: Pay monthly and cancel whenever you want. The plan costs $29.99/month Annual Super Saver Plan: Pay $199.99 upfront for a year.

Dazn is available as an iOS or Android app, on Apple TV, Android TV, Xbox and PlayStation consoles, on the web and more. Check out all supported devices here.

Alternatively, Canadians can also buy the PPV via FITE. The advantage of ordering through FITE is that you only pay for the PPV, and don’t have to pay extra for a monthly subscription. The FITE TV PPV costs $44.99 USD (roughly $60 CAD).

FITE TV is available on streaming devices such as Roku, Chromecast and Apple TV. It also has an Android and iOS app. Check out all supported devices here.

Further, Shaw has the PPV available under its Shaw Direct for $59.99 CAD. Normally Rogers, Sasktel and Eastlink also offer such PPVs, but their websites have no mention of the Paul vs Diaz fight.

Image credit: Dazn