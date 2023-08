Vancouver-based Telus announced it’s cutting 6,000 jobs.

The announcement came alongside the company’s second-quarter earnings, where it revealed net income fell almost 61 percent from the same period last year.

CTV News reports that Telus’ cuts include 4,000 workers at the main Telus business as well as 2,000 employees at Telus International. Telus says it will offer early retirement and voluntary departure packages too.

At the end of 2022, Telus reportedly had 108,500 workers.

Source: CTV News