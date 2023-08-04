Google’s Pixel Tablet with Dock is on sale for $629

Google’s June 2023 released Pixel Tablet is already receiving its first round of discounts.

Regularly available for $699, the Pixel Tablet, which comes with a charging/speaker dock, is currently available for $629, marking a $70 discount.

Both the colourways, ‘Hazel,’ and ‘Porcelain,’ are discounted.

The Pixel Tablet sports an 11-inch LCD display with a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels, and it runs on the Tensor G2 chip, which is Google’s own processor that powers its Pixel phones.

The tablet comes in two storage variants, 128GB and 256GB. The price mentioned above is for the 128GB variant, however, the 256GB Pixel Tablet is discounted as well.

Regularly available for $799, the 256GB variant is currently available for $729.

Learn more about the Pixel Tablet here.