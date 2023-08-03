Tesla owners launch lawsuit over alleged exaggerated EV ranges

Three Tesla owners have launched a proposed class action lawsuit against the automaker for alleged false advertisement.

A recent report from Reuters suggests the company artificially boosted range estimates. Vehicles would reportedly overstate figures at full charge and adjust to accurate numbers when the battery dropped below 50 percent. The publication states the company started the practice roughly a decade ago.

The three people who filed the lawsuit said their vehicles fell short of the ranges, and lodging complaints with the company were unsuccessful. Reuters reports the company created a “Diversion Team” to convince customers to drop range-related appointments.

“Had Tesla honestly advertised its electric vehicle ranges, consumers either would not have purchased Tesla model vehicles, or else would have paid substantially less for them,” the lawsuit states.

If the lawsuit does become a class action, it will apply to Tesla Model 3, Model S, Model X or Model Y buyers in California. The damages aren’t specified in the lawsuit.

Via: Reuters