Taylor Swift to perform six shows in Toronto as part of her Eras Tour

Early last month, when Taylor Swift announced her ‘The Eras Tour,’ it featured several stops in France, Sweden, Portugal, the U.K., and other countries. However, no stops in Canada left a sour taste in the mouths of the artist’s Canadian fans.

Now, the artist has released a new ‘North America 2024’ schedule, revealing a total of six stops in Toronto.

The tour, which showcases Swift’s musical evolution, has been a global phenomenon, selling out stadiums and generating earthquake-like vibrations.

Swift announced the Toronto dates on Thursday, adding them to the second leg of her tour that will also visit Miami, New Orleans and Indianapolis in the United States.

Turns out it’s NOT the end of an era 😝 Miami, New Orleans, Indy and Toronto: The Eras Tour is coming to you in 2024 with @gracieabrams! Verified fan registration for all shows is open now – visit https://t.co/xw6YMN3GMc for more information pic.twitter.com/DCgFQb2U22 — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 3, 2023

The Toronto shows will take place at the Rogers Centre, and Swift will perform on November 14th, 15th and 16th, followed by another round on November 21st, 22nd and 23rd. She will be joined by Gracie Abrams.

Tickets for the show aren’t live yet. They’ll go live on Wednesday, August 10th, though fans can register now for a verified fan presale that will give them priority access to purchase tickets.

Could it be that the newly-single Justin Trudeau’s tweet reply to Swift is what prompted her to add Canadian dates to her tour?

It’s me, hi. I know places in Canada would love to have you. So, don’t make it another cruel summer. We hope to see you soon. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) July 6, 2023

