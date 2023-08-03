PlayStation 4 controllers $20 off at Amazon, Best Buy

If you haven’t yet moved over to PS5, you can now snag the last-gen PS4 controller at a solid discount for a limited time.

At both Amazon and Best Buy, the DualShock 4 is $54.99, $20 down from its usual price. The five available colours are Jet Black, Green Camo, Magma Red, Midnight Blue and White.

You can find all of them on Amazon’s website here and Best Buy’s website here.

It’s worth noting that this deal comes as part of Best Buy’s larger ‘Boxing Day in Summer’ promotion, which offers savings on games like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe ($25 off), Star Wars Jedi: Survivor ($25 off), Sonic Frontiers ($30 off) and Montreal-based EA Motive’s Dead Space remake ($35 off).

Image credit: PlayStation