Nintendo is bringing back online multiplayer to Wii U’s Mario Kart 8 and Splatoon

Nintendo is working on bringing online multiplayer back to Mario Kart 8 and Splatoon on the Wii U on August 3rd.

In March 2023, Nintendo paused network services for the Wii U titles Splatoon and Mario Kart 8 to address a vulnerability when playing online. Nintendo says that the issue has been fixed and, therefore, it will resume online play for these games.

After August 3rd, to get back online, you’ll need to download a new update, which will be necessary for playing both of those games online.

Further, Nintendo says that if more issues occur that cause problems with online play, the company will have to discontinue the service for either Splatoon or Mario Kart 8 at a short notice.

Source: Nintendo UK