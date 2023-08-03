Tim Hortons ‘boat-thru’ coming to Ontario cottage country with free drinks

While Tim Hortons has had drive-thrus for many years, the restaurant chain is taking that idea to a whole new level.

On August 5th and 6th, Ontarians in Durham Region’s Scugog Township (just outside Port Perry) can visit the so-called “Boat-Thru” Tim Hortons featuring the coffee house’s summer drinks menu. Yes, this is an actual mobile Tim Hortons for people in motorized boats, kayaks, canoes, and the like.

What’s more, the first-ever “Boat-Thru” will be serving free cold beverages, including a Vanilla Iced Latte, Caramel Toffee Cold Brew and the Blackberry Yuzu and Orange Ginger Sparkling Quenchers.

The Tims Boat-Thru will be open Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 4pm on the Beacon Marina (at 3 Marina Drive) in Caesarea, Ontario.

Source: Tim Hortons