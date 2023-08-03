Call of Duty kill feed now shows you when cheaters are booted

Call of Duty now lets you revel in the satisfaction of watching cheaters get their just desserts.

In a new update for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0, Call of Duty‘s signature anti-cheat Ricochet system will show cheaters getting removed from games in the kill feed.

Since Ricochet’s introduction in 2021, Activision has expanded that system with additional anti-cheat measures, such as preventing cloaked players from seeing opponents, a shield against attacks from cheaters and, more recently, “hallucinations” of real players to trick hackers.

While parent company Activision Blizzard has failed to do anything about embattled CEO Bobby Kotick, who continues to deny fostering a toxic work culture, the company has at least been consistent in combating bad actors in its games.

In other Call of Duty news, rappers Nicki Minaj, Snoop Dogg and 21 Savage were just added to the game. Last month, Activision also fixed matchmaking issues in classic Xbox 360 Call of Duty games, bringing tens of thousands of players back to the likes of Black Ops and Modern Warfare 3.

Image credit: Activision

Source: Activision