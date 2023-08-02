Zen indie game Unpacking coming to Android and iOS this month

Humble Games’ smash hit Unpacking is coming to Android and iOS on August 24th.

Developed by Witch Beam, Unpacking is a puzzle game that has players taking belongings out of boxes and placing them into living spaces across different years. In doing so, you’ll learn more about the life of the protagonist over time.

Originally released in 2021, the game received rave reviews for its laidback vibe, simple and approachable design and interactive storytelling. It’s available on Xbox consoles, PlayStation 4/5, Nintendo Switch and PC.

On mobile, Unpacking will cost $12.99. You can pre-order the game on iOS here.

Image credit: Humble