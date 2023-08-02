Twitter’s haphazard X rebrand comes for TweetDeck

TweetDeck, the one-time best way to use Twitter, is starting to see the first pieces of Elon Musk’s chaotic X rebrand.

As spotted by 9to5Google, parts of the TweetDeck interface now sport a new name, ‘XPro.’ So far, the TweetDeck login page, as well as some of the ‘new’ TweetDeck show the name, though other parts still reference the old name too. As with the X rebrand so far, the changes are haphazard at best and are likely the beginning of a very slow transition.

The new login page shows XPro at the top, but still describes it as a “real-time tool for people who live on Twitter.” The page links to “legacy XPro” as well, though when you click through to the legacy version, it still says TweetDeck.

Once you’ve logged in, the tab says XPro and the site says XPro in the bottom-left corner, but the URL is still ‘tweetdeck.twitter.com.’ If you want to switch back to the legacy version of the tool, the pop-up window now asks if you want to leave XPro.

Overall, the changes so far are fairly minor but herald more to come. TweetDeck has had a rocky road of late, with Musk’s bizarre rate limit temporarily killing tool. However, it’s back for now. X plans to eventually make TweetDeck/XPro a paid feature, which sucks for everyone who has come to rely on TweetDeck’s real-time features.

